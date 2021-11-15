Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.21.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

