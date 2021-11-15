Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $24.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.