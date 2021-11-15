Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.07 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 161.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $63,472,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $238.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.78. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

