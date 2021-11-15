Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Cryoport worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $76.93 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 496,959 shares of company stock worth $31,839,043. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

