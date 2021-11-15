Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.49 Million Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

