Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,418 shares of company stock worth $6,817,911. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.