Royal Bank of Canada Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$78.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.80.

Altus Group stock opened at C$68.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.23. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$70.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

