Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Construction Partners worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $40.73 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

