Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

