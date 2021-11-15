Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

