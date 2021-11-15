RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $46.49.

