RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 252,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.59 during trading hours on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,774. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

