Safex Token (SFT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.23 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $785.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

