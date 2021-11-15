Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.62 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

