Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.61

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.61 and traded as high as $55.30. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 2,088 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

