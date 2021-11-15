Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

