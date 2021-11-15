Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.45 ($121.71).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at €89.22 ($104.96) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.42.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.