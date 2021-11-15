Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Up 10,800.0% in October

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 10,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. 11,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,706. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

