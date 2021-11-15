Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

