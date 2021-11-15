Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $81.42 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

