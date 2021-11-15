Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

