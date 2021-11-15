Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 296.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 779,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,811,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 253,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

