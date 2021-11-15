Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 324,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

