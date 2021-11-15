Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

