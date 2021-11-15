Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

