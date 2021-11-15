Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,949 NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPTN stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $812.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

