Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

