Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,915 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,568,000 after purchasing an additional 291,390 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.