Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $83.73.

