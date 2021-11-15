Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$196.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.20.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $134.27 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $109.46 and a 52-week high of $142.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.55.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

