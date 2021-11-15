Scotiabank Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$32.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

MSIXF stock remained flat at $$25.99 during trading hours on Monday. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.