Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRL traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.81. 13,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

