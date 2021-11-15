SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.54.

SE opened at $344.89 on Monday. SEA has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.14 and a 200-day moving average of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of -96.34 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

