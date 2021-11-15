Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after acquiring an additional 184,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,917 shares of company stock worth $4,830,317. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of STX opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $116.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.