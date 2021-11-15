Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

SECYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.