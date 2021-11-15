SEEN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,055.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1,055.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00004842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00219838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

