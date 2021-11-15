Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

