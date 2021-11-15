Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 648.50 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

