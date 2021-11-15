Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Critical Contrast

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.45 $286.01 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.33 -$80.53 million $2.60 12.10

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shanghai Industrial and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Shanghai Industrial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. The company also manufactures, sells, and markets cigarettes; sources raw materials; and manufactures and sells packaging materials and printed products. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

