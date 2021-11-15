Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SCL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

TSE SCL opened at C$4.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.49.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

