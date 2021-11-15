ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

SWAV stock opened at $217.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -197.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

