Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Grows By 1,500.0%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AEDFF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEDFF remained flat at $$146.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $121.35 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

