Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Declines By 93.1%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the October 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AEAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 171,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

