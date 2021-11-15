Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Grows By 1,400.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BABB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.05. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.68%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

