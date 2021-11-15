Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Decreases By 99.2%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NUGS stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 8,484,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,780. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.