Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Decreases By 99.2%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NUGS stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 8,484,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,780. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Cannabis Strategic Ventures alerts:

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.