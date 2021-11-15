Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Decreases By 84.7%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the October 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FSXLF stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.90. 50,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,205. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12-month low of 0.70 and a 12-month high of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.86.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

