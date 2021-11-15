Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Expands By 814.0%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 814.0% from the October 14th total of 166,300 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 3,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,759. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

GRTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.