Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Grows By 2,500.0%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of H2O Innovation stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 95,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $184.16 million, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.92.
H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.85%.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.
