Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Grows By 2,500.0%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 95,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $184.16 million, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEOFF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on H2O Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

