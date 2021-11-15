Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Increases By 456.5%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 456.5% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $183,414,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,288. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

