Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Declines By 90.0%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
