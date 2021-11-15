Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Declines By 90.0%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

